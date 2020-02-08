101 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

