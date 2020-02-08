$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of AMTD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

