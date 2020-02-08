$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after purchasing an additional 375,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 327,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 2,566,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,866. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

