$0.81 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Capri reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. 2,680,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Capri has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

