-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 192.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 98.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 293,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,314. The firm has a market cap of $709.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Mercer International has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

