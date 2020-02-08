$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Bruker reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

BRKR stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $49.76. 527,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. Bruker has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bruker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bruker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bruker by 107.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

