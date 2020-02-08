$0.57 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

