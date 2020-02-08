-$0.56 EPS Expected for Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biocardia’s earnings. Biocardia reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biocardia.

Get Biocardia alerts:

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

BCDA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40. Biocardia has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.