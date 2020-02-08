-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.66% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLBS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.89. 5,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

