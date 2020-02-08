$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $8,650,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

