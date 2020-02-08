$0.27 EPS Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,542. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $1,503,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 20,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $501,577.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,639.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,871 shares of company stock worth $7,534,559. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in TechTarget by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

