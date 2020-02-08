$0.23 EPS Expected for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE AM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

In related news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $7,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

