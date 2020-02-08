$0.22 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. Lawson Products also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

LAWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $423.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

