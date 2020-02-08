$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. RadNet posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,244.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in RadNet by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 110,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. 157,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,946. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

