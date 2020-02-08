$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 83,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,823,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,388,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $903.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

