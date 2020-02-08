-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Compugen by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.73. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.