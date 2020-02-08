$0.07 EPS Expected for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. Cryolife posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cryolife.

CRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $536,927 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 357.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,008.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

