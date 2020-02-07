Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $33,000 Investment in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Watford by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Watford by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Watford by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Watford by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.18. 185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

