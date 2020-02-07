Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OMNOVA Solutions were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMN. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,333,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 167,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 424.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

NYSE OMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 233,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 million, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 2.00. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

OMN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.