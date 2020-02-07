Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $29,000 Stock Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,923. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 million, a PE ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

