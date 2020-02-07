Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.68.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.01. 1,174,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,928. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $159.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

