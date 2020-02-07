Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.15 to $8.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion to $8.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.16 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.15-8.45 EPS.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $156.83. 534,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,428. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $159.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average is $141.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.68.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

