Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.51

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 74052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,393 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.