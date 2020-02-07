ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $36,990.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $36,990.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.35 or 0.05869926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00126399 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038247 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

