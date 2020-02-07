Zero Market Capitalization Hits $2.25 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $5,015.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 198.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00697464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00117113 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00110438 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002348 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,086,376 coins and its circulating supply is 8,063,488 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

