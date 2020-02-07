Zendesk Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,465 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,153% compared to the typical volume of 287 put options.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

