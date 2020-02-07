Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Wedbush

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZEN. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.35.

NYSE ZEN opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $131,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,148.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

