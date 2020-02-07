ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.72 or 0.01241929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00047178 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023730 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00219448 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002197 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004284 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

