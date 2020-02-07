ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.37

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 1463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

