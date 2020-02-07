Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to Hold

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden."

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.81.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.92. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Spotify by 191.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

