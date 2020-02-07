Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.75 Target Price for AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.35 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $3.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AquaBounty Technologies an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE:AQB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

