Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post $0.70 EPS

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

