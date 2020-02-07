Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Several research firms have commented on REDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:REDU remained flat at $$6.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 142,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 238,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 52,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

