Zacks: Analysts Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Announce -$1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the lowest is ($1.74). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.22) to ($5.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.57.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.42. 3,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,355. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $148.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

