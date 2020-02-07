Zacks: Analysts Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Announce -$1.53 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the lowest is ($1.74). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.22) to ($5.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.57.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.42. 3,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,355. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $148.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.