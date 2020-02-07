Zacks: Analysts Expect Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 64.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Innoviva by 8.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Innoviva by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 8,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a current ratio of 110.18. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.