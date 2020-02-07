Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 4,247,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,152. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 185,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

