Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.08). Nlight posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

LASR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 510,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,031.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,067.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,710. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

