Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,238. The firm has a market cap of $550.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 907,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 364,967 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 639,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

