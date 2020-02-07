Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum China stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

