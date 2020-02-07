Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. 140,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,062. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

