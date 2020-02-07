YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to report sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for YPF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. YPF posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $13.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Santander lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. YPF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

NYSE YPF remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $18.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,898,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 2,143,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

