Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 416,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,185. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $118.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.