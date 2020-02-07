Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.5% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 576,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,886. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

