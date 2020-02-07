Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Buys 983 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 356,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 84,210 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,289,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,370,114. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

