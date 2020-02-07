Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DAO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 1,396,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31. Youdao has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

