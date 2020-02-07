YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $17.38 million and $11.86 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.17 or 0.03027515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00213599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00132954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,332,167 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

