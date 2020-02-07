Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.77% from the stock’s current price.

YGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday.

TSE:YGR traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$0.99. 1,699,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$3.68.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,968,870.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

