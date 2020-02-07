YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Trading Up 10.6%

YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) shares were up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, approximately 1,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

