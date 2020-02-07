XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.27

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $24.17. XOMA shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 3,106 shares.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $219.73 million, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 373,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in XOMA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

