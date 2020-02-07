Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,772. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

